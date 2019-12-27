At the Antonianum in Rome, from 14 to 16 January 2020, a three-day event will be held within the "Global Compact on Education" initiative.



From January 14 to 16, 2020, the Pontifical Antonianum University, together with the Pontifical St. Bonaventure Seraphicum School of Theology, will be organizing an academic event entitled, Nature and the Environment in the Compact on Education: Beauty Makes Man Good, as part of the Rebuilding the Global Compact on Education initiative promoted by Pope Francis.



The event endorsed by the Franciscan University comes in the wake of the Holy Father Francis’ invitation "to dialogue on how we are shaping the future of our planet and the need to employ the talents of all, since all change requires an educational process aimed at developing a new universal solidarity and a more welcoming society". The aim is to investigate the meaning and value of education considering the pressures coming from the environmental crisis, to redefine our educational project in the light of integral ecology.







Also, following the publication of the encyclical letter "Laudato si’" on the care of our common home, the Pontifical Antonianum University wants to increasingly engage in the themes of integral ecology. The latter is viewed as harmony between nature and culture, interconnection between environmental and anthropological-social issues and, in a nutshell, attention to the cry of the poor on a par with the cry of the earth. This commitment has produced several initiatives, like the project called "Towards an International Network for Integral Ecology", new courses to train integral ecology professionals, and advanced courses on "Integral Ecology - Anthropological and Theological Aspects" and "Integral Ecology: Philosophical, Legal, Management Aspects".

Getting back to the 14-16 January event, the entire Pontifical Antonianum University faculty, prompted by the urgent character of this subject, worked hard to involve a range of speakers who are invited to read the current situation from an interreligious, multicultural, and multidisciplinary perspective. They include archaeologist Francesco d'Errico, CNRS silver medalist (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) and climatologist Frank Raes, founder of MAT (Museum of Anthropocene Technology), just to name a few. But also Sergio Talamo, manager of Formez PA (Service, Assistance, Study, and Training Center for Civil Service Modernization). Stefano Cuzzilla, President of Federmanager (National Federation of Industry Executives and Managers). Rev. Joseph Levi, former Chief Rabbi of the Italian Jewish Community of Florence and Central-Eastern Tuscany, Card. Cláudio Hummes, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy and Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo in Brazil, and many others, as shown by the rich program.



Simply put, this event offers a beautiful symphony of voices because - as the Holy Father stated in his message for the launch of the Global Compact on Education - "Never before has there been such need to unite our efforts in a broad educational alliance, to form mature individuals capable of overcoming division and antagonism, and to restore the fabric of relationships for the sake of a more fraternal humanity".